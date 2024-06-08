Cayetanos' livelihood programs bring opportunities to Sultan Kudarat towns

More opportunities reached distant municipalities of Sultan Kudarat when the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano provided livelihood programs to residents on June 3 and 4, 2024.

During the two-day program, the senators' offices visited Isulan and Lebak, where 300 individuals received assistance to enhance their skills and secure permanent employment to boost their incomes.

The senators' offices visited Isulan on June 3 and delivered aid to 150 individuals, including electricians, vendors, and members of the LGBTQ community. The assistance can help the beneficiaries start their own small businesses, ensuring more financial stability.

The event's success in Isulan was supported by the mayor's office, Officer-in-Charge Atty. Arnold Armada, Acting Vice Mayor Carlo Apiado, Assistant Secretary Florentino Loyola Jr., Councilors Arjen Pallasigue and Ryan Dumaran, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Weljun Fuscablo, and Ailene Loctogan from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

On June 4, the Cayetano siblings' offices visited Lebak, where 150 beneficiaries, including solo parents, women, and farmers, were given support.

The assistance can be used to cover the daily expenses and meet the essential needs of the recipients, providing them with much-needed financial relief.

The success of the activity in Lebak was achieved with the help of Mayor Frederick Celestial, Regional Executive Assistant Evelyn Pinongcos, Noraidah Busran from the DSWD, and Councilor Edwin Besana.

The two-day program in Isulan and Lebak was a partnership between the Cayetano siblings and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

SLP aims to help individuals establish micro-businesses for stable income or undergo skills training to secure employment.

Beneficiaries receive either seed capital to start their own businesses or funds for skills training to expand job opportunities.

This activity in Sultan Kudarat demonstrates the Cayetano siblings' commitment to reaching even the most distant municipalities in the country, providing livelihood programs to uplift the income and opportunities of Filipinos.

Programang pangkabuhayan ng mga Cayetano, nagbigay oportunidad sa mga bayan ng Sultan Kudarat

Mas maraming oportunidad ang nakarating sa malalayong munisipalidad ng Sultan Kudarat nang magbigay ng mga programang pangkabuhayan ang opisina nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano sa mga residente noong June 3 at 4, 2024.

Sa dalawang araw na programa, nagtungo ang tanggapan ng mga senador sa Isulan at Lebak, kung saan 300 indibidwal ang nakatanggap ng tulong para mapahusay ang kanilang kakayahan at makakuha ng permanenteng trabaho.

Noong June 3, binisita ng opisina ng mga senador ang Isulan kung saan 150 katao ang nabigyan ng tulong kabilang na ang mga elektrisyan, nagtitinda, at mga miyembro ng komunidad ng LGBTQ. Makakatulong ito sa mga benepisyaryo na makapagpasimula ng maliit na negosyo para mas mapatatag ang kanilang kita.

Naging matagumpay ang aktibidad sa Isulan dahil sa suporta ng opisina ng alkalde, Officer-in-Charge Atty. Arnold Armada, Acting Vice Mayor Carlo Apiado, Assistant Secretary Florentino Loyola Jr., Councilors Arjen Pallasigue and Ryan Dumaran, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Weljun Fuscablo, at ni Ailene Loctogan mula sa Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Noong June 4, sa Lebak naman pumunta ang opisina ng mga senador kung saan 150 na mga benepisyaryo, kabilang ang mga solo parent, kababaihan, at magsasaka, ang nabigyan ng suporta.

Maaaring magamit ang suportang ibinigay upang matugunan ang pang-araw-araw na gastusin at pangangailangan.

Naging matagumpay ang aktibidad sa Lebak sa tulong nila Mayor Frederick Celestial, Regional Executive Assistant Evelyn Pinongcos, Noraidah Busran mula sa DSWD, at Konsehal Edwin Besana.

Ang dalawang araw na programa sa Isulan at Lebak ay naganap sa pakikipagtulungan ng magkapatid na Cayetano sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Layunin ng SLP na tulungan ang mga indibidwal na makapagpasimula ng maliit na negosyo o magbigay ng kasanayan para makakuha ng trabaho at mapalakas lalo ang kanilang kita.

Tatanggap ng kapital ang mga benepisyaryo bilang panimula sa kanilang sariling negosyo o pondo para sa pagsasanay sa kasanayan upang mapalawak ang mga oportunidad sa trabaho.

Ipinapakita ng mga aktibidad sa Sultan Kudarat ang dedikasyon ng magkapatid na Cayetano na abutin ultimo ang pinakamalalayong munisipalidad sa bansa para makapagbigay ng programang pangkabuhayan na magpapataas ng kita at oportunidad ng mga Pilipino.