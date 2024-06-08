Howard University Board of Trustees Votes to Accept the Return of Honorary Degree Issued to Sean Combs, End Agreements and Return Gift Funds 

A Howard University spokesperson released the statement below on behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees regarding honorary degree recipient Sean Combs, following the conclusion of a regularly scheduled meeting of the Board on June 7, 2024.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014. This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.

Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.

The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.

The Board has also directed the University administration to immediately take the following actions: terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Mr. Combs, disband the scholarship program in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.”

The Board and University administration has no further comment on this matter.

Howard University Board of Trustees

The governance of Howard University is vested in the Board of Trustees, which is responsible for controlling and directing the affairs, property, and interests of the University. The Board of Trustees may exercise all powers and authorities conferred upon the University as set forth in the Act of Incorporation and as otherwise permitted by law.