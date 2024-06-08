Ed Graham Promoted to Director of Additive Manufacturing at Prototek
Prototek, a leader in 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing, is pleased to announce Ed Graham is promoted to Director of Additive Manufacturing.
Prototek, a leader in 3D printing, rapid prototyping and precision manufacturing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ed Graham to the role of Director of Additive Manufacturing. Ed, who has been an integral part of the Prototek team, will now serve as the company's primary point person for industry relations, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise to strengthen Prototek's industry connections and expand its influence in the additive manufacturing sector.
— Prototek CEO, Bill Bonadio
In his new role as Director of Additive Manufacturing, Ed will lead additive operations for enterprise-level customers in collaboration with Prototek's Commercial team. He will also be responsible for promoting Prototek's services at trade shows, webinars, and other industry events, as well as building and maintaining partnerships with educational institutions and industry organizations such as MSOE, America Makes, AMUG, and SME. Additionally, Ed will provide updates on the company's additive strategy in coordination with Prototek’s Strategy, Commercial, and Operational leaders.
Following graduation from Penn State with degrees in mechanical and plastics engineering, Ed developed a rich background in the field of additive manufacturing, bringing 28 years of experience to his new role as Director of Additive Manufacturing at Prototek. His career began with a strong foundation in mechanical engineering, where he developed a keen interest in emerging manufacturing technologies. Ed honed his skills at ProtoCAM, acquired by Prototek in 2022, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the company's additive manufacturing capabilities. His expertise spans various aspects of the field, including 3D printing, materials science, and process optimization, making him a respected figure in the industry.
Throughout his career, Ed has demonstrated a remarkable ability to foster strong relationships with both customers and industry partners. At ProtoCAM, he was instrumental in establishing key partnerships with leading vendors and suppliers, which significantly enhanced the company’s product offerings and operational efficiency. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have consistently driven innovation, allowing the organizations he has worked with to stay ahead of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of their clients.
Ed's commitment to continuous learning and industry engagement is evident through his active participation in various professional organizations and educational initiatives. He has been a regular speaker at industry conferences and webinars, sharing his insights on the future of additive manufacturing. Ed received the Additive Manufacturing Users Group’s (AMUG) prestigious Dino award in 2020 and currently serves on their board of directors. Additionally, Ed has collaborated with educational institutions to promote the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, ensuring that the next generation of engineers and technologists are well-equipped to tackle future challenges. His leadership and passion for the field have earned him numerous accolades and a reputation as a thought leader in additive manufacturing.
