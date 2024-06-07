UNV welcomes Czech, French and Swiss UN Youth Volunteers to Bonn to prepare for volunteer assignments

Thirty nationals from the Czech Republic, France and Switzerland are among the latest UN Youth Volunteers to arrive in Bonn to start assignment preparation training before being deployed to serve United Nations programmes in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

These 30 young people, whose assignments are funded by the Governments of the Czech Republic, France and Switzerland are a part of the UN Youth Volunteer programme. These assignments are an opportunity for young professionals to work with UN agencies on the frontlines of peace, developmental and humanitarian operations.

With the support of the Czech Republic, France, Switzerland and other partner governments, the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme extends volunteerism as a credible solution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Through their UN Volunteer assignments, UN Youth Volunteers will contribute their skills and talents to addressing some of the most pressing peace and development challenges around the world.

During their assignment, UN Youth Volunteers get international exposure, grow at the professional and personal level, strengthen their expertise and skills set, broaden peer networks and gain experience within the United Nations system.

After the induction training, the UN Youth Volunteers will report for their assignments in Benin, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, State of Palestine, Tanzania, Ukraine, Viet Nam and Zambia.

The training, being held from 13 to 16 February, is meant to inform, prepare, engage and make the youth volunteers better understand the role of UN Youth Volunteers in the context of the United Nations. It will prepare them for working in a cross-cultural environment and help them reflect on ways of promoting volunteerism during their assignment.

Through this partnership, the Czech Republic, France and Switzerland are leveraging their own youth volunteers towards achieving sustainable development, and contributing to improved employability of their nationals through international field exposure and networks.

In 2016, UNV deployed 6,590 UN Volunteers in 126 countries. Some 418 were funded by partners of the UNV Full Funding Programme. These included the UN Youth Volunteers. UNV partners with governments and universities, civil society organizations and the private sector to fund UN Volunteer assignments through the UNV Full Funding Programme.