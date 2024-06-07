FTC Approves Modification to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Racetrack Safety Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an order approving a proposed modification from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to its Racetrack Safety Rule. The modification includes a variety of changes aimed at further improving racetrack safety and enhancing the welfare of both horses and individuals involved in horseraces.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules (or rule modifications) to the FTC for approval. The Act requires the FTC to approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s procedural rules governing the submission process.

On April 8, 2024, the FTC published the proposed rule modification in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment. Under the Act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule modification. The Commission considered the comments received and, by the order announced today, finds that the proposed modification is consistent with the Act, and that the Authority complied with the FTC’s procedural requirements.

The original Racetrack Safety Rule went into effect in July 2022 and the modification approved by the Commission will take effect on July 8, 2024.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the Racetrack Safety Rule modification.