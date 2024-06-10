ITPS Canada signs MOU with CAE Defence & Security Canada at CANSEC
In CAE, we don’t see a global multinational competitor, we see a firm whose aviation DNA and commitment to training and engineering excellence we share.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITPS Canada is excited to announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with CAE Defence & Security Canada at the Ottawa CANSEC trade show on 30 May. The MOU, which was co-signed by David Clementi (Chief Operating Officer of ITPS Canada) and France Hebert (General Manager and Vice-President of CAE D&S Canada), lays the groundwork for closer collaboration between the two companies, leveraging CAE’s significant domestic and international presence in advanced flight training services and technology, as well as ITPS Canada's advanced tactical training aircraft and services provided through the International Tactical Training Centre (ITTC).
— David Clementi, COO of ITPS Canada Ltd.
This MOU is an important step that will allow CAE to extend and enrich its significant existing military flight training presence in Canada, and provide greater flexibility to reach non-RCAF clients needing advanced course offerings. For ITPS Canada, comprising the International Test Pilots School (ITPS) and ITTC, closer collaboration with CAE will provide the foundation for greater global reach, and enable the firm to more easily scale its mature course offerings – particularly in advanced NATO Phase III and IV Fighter Lead-In Training – as global demand for 5th generation-ready training services picks up.
According to Mr. Clementi “With the announcement of the Future Aircrew Training Program, CAE’s significant and long-standing support to RCAF training, and future air training opportunities here in Canada on the horizon, the time is right to begin building a more formal relationship between ITPS Canada and CAE.”
From Mme Hebert’s perspective, “ITPS Canada fields a range of complementary air training capabilities to CAE’s offerings, and brings an outstanding pedigree of Canadian innovation in both live flight operations and medium fidelity training devices. We are excited to work with and learn from the ITPS ITTC team, and look forward to capitalizing on the excellent working level relationships our two organizations have already developed.”
