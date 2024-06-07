More than 70 affordable units opening in Tofino

CANADA, June 7 - Families, seniors and members of the local workforce with low or moderate incomes will soon be moving into 72 new affordable homes with the opening of Headwaters North and South in Tofino.

“People living in Tofino want affordable housing options so they can continue to work and raise their families in the community they love,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing. “A goal in our Homes for People action plan is to increase the pace of provincial housing construction projects in communities big and small. Tofino is a small but sought after community and these homes will give people more affordable housing options.”

Surrounded by mature forests and located 10 minutes from the heart of the community, the development is comprised of two buildings. Headwaters South, which is anticipated to open this fall, located at 363 Peterson Dr. is a three-storey building with 37 units. Headwaters North at 366 Peterson Dr. is a four-storey building with 35 units. Headwaters North has an amenity room and outdoor parking, as well as indoor storage facilities for bikes, strollers, kayaks and surfboards, which residents of either building can use.

“Having a safe and affordable place to call home is crucial to the overall health and well-being of Canadians,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and MP for North Vancouver, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our government’s investment into Headwaters North and South will improve the quality of life for those who will soon call it home. It will also ensure that they have a home that meets their needs and allows them to stay in their communities close to their family and friends, which they so rightfully deserve.”

The buildings have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 16 of which are wheelchair accessible.

To be eligible for the homes, residents must have lived in the Alberni Clayoquot Regional District community for at least two of the past three years or have worked in the area for at least a year.

“Tofino is a beautiful, internationally renowned tourism destination and our community is proud to host almost a million visitors every year. But for the people who live and work here, affordable housing options are essential to raise growing families and live a good life,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “That’s why these new units will go a long way to support our local economy and the social fabric of our community. I’m incredibly grateful for the vision, collaboration and perseverance of the many partners who’ve made Headwaters North and South a reality.”

These homes are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 affordable homes that have been delivered or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 100 homes in Tofino and Ucluelet, including Headwaters North and South.

Quotes:

Kelly Lin, executive director of Tofino Housing Corporation –

“The Tofino Housing Corporation was revived in 2017 to help make affordable housing development happen in this challenging remote area. Together with our partners we celebrate the opening of Headwaters where more than 150 locals will have safe, affordable homes so they can continue to work and live in the community they love.”

Luke Harrison, president, Catalyst Community Developments Society –

“Headwaters is an important project for the people who choose to work and live in Tofino. We are excited to have residents living at Headwaters North and be close to completion on Headwaters South. The partnership between Catalyst, the District of Tofino, the Province and the Government of Canada enables us to ensure working families, seniors and individuals have the affordable, quality housing they need.”

Dan Law, mayor of Tofino –

“This is a tremendous milestone in our collective efforts to provide safe, secure and affordable housing for Tofino residents. The recent opening of the first Headwaters units has already begun transforming our community. After witnessing decades of critical housing insecurity, I cannot overstate how important this project is.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for the buildings is as follows: The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $7.9 million for the two buildings from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide $430,000 in annual operating funding. The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided approximately $9.4 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for the two projects. The Tofino Housing Corporation provided the land valued at approximately $1.8 million for both projects and $780,000 in funding. Catalyst Community Developments provided $180,000 for both projects.



Learn More:

