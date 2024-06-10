EDRM Congratulates its 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide Leaders

It is exciting—but not surprising—for so many of our EDRM leaders also to be recognized by Chambers as top attorneys in the field.” — Dave Cohen, Chair of EDRM’s Project Trustees.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) offers its congratulations to the eight EDRM leaders and two EDRM Trusted Partners who have earned Chambers Rankings in the 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide for eDiscovery and Information Governance.

Privacy, security and AI enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to understand the benefits and risks of AI in the legal environment is mission critical.

Chambers Rankings are highly coveted, and the research process to vet the nominees is extensive, with over 58,000 data points for this year’s rankings.

EDRM Executive Leaders returning to the 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide for eDiscovery and Information Governance:

-Robert Keeling, Chair of the EDRM Global Advisory Council

-David R. Cohen, Chair of the EDRM Project Trustees.

EDRM Project Trustees earning rankings include:

-GenAI: Dr. Maura R. Grossman, Principal, Maura Grossman Law, and Research Professor, Director of Women in Computer Science, University of Waterloo

-TAR Protocols: Michelle Six, Of Counsel, Gunster

-ESI Protocols, Identification: Robert Keeling, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP, and founder and head of Sidley’s eDiscovery and Data Analytics group

-GDPR: Dave Cohen, Partner, Reed Smith and Chair of the Records & E-Discovery (RED) Group and a member of the Emerging Technologies group

EDRM Global Advisory Council Leaders in the 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide include:

-The Hon. Andrew Peck (ret.), Senior Counsel, DLA Piper

-Jeannine Kenney, Partner, Hausfeld

-Ben Barnett, Partner, Seeger Weiss, LLP

-Martin Tully, Partner, Redgrave

EDRM Trusted Partners who earned solid 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide rankings are:

-Sidley Austin LLP

-Reed Smith, Records & E-Discovery (RED) Group.

For Sidley Austin’s eDiscovery and Data Analytics group the following were honored:

-Robert Keeling, Partner

-Colleen Kenney, Partner

-Ray Magnum, Partner

For Reed Smith’s Records & E-Discovery (RED) Group, the following were honored:

-Dave Cohen, Partner

-Anthony Diana, Partner

-Therese Craparo, Partner

The full 2024 Chambers USA Legal Guide rankings can be found at https://chambers.com/legal-rankings/e-discovery-information-governance-usa-nationwide-5:3089:12788:1.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be ranked by #ChambersUSA in E-Discovery and Information Governance,” said Robert Keeling. “The ranking reflects the amazing contributions of our entire team here at Sidley. I am very grateful for the many kind words from our clients and other leaders in the industry.”

EDRM is committed to fostering a global, multidisciplinary, nonhierarchical collaborative environment to support the rule of law and to make eDiscovery, eDisclosure and legal tech bend toward the just, speedy and inexpensive resolution of disputes, as well as regulatory, investigative, privacy and security matters.

“It is exciting—but not surprising—for so many of our EDRM leaders also to be recognized by Chambers as top attorneys in the field” said Dave Cohen, Partner at EDRM Trusted Partner, Reed Smith and Chair of EDRM’s Project Trustees. “We are very grateful, not only to our clients for coming to us with some of the most interesting and challenging e-discovery and information governance work, but also to our colleagues and Team members at EDRM—attorneys as well as other legal professionals—who help us all achieve excellence and improve standards for the entire industry through their dedicated and unselfish work.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to EDRM leaders, like those who have earned Chambers Rankings, are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Chambers Rankings are an exclusive trusted third-party perspective on eDiscovery attorneys,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “While EDRM works in a non-hierarchical manner in our consensus work product, we are always proud and happy to amplify the successes of our leaders and Trusted Partners."

EDRM’s community is 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents. EDRM strives to have balanced representation for both sides of the “V” in projects, and welcomes government and service providers to provide expertise and perspectives.

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at https://EDRM.net.

