Anchoring Mental Health: Yachtie Mind & Wellness Forum Unveiled
Two-day journey into mental health in yachting, with esteemed professionals discussing personal growth, resilience, and supportive relationships.
At Yachting International Radio, we inspire change in yachting. Our inaugural conference spotlights mental health, addressing critical topics with expertise and empathy for ethical growth.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the first conference hosted by Yachting International Radio (YIR), a prominent authority in media broadcasting within the yachting sphere. This event shines a spotlight on Mental Health in Yachting and marks an exciting inaugural occasion for the organization.
— Rhea Rouw
Taking place online, this two-day forum will feature distinguished professionals renowned for their podcasts on mental health in yachting. These experts will spearhead discussions on pertinent topics shaping the yachting landscape.
The conference dives deep into topics that matter: personal growth, mental wellness, and building real connections. Expect lively discussions and practical tips from top experts. It's all about taking care of yourself, bouncing back from tough times, and building a strong support system.
Event Schedule
Day 1 - June 28th
- Mental Health First Aid: An introduction to mental health support fundamentals and crisis intervention techniques.
- Navigating Depression On Board: Addressing the unique challenges of managing depression while living and working on yachts.
- Combatting Body Shaming: Recognizing the impacts of body shaming and promoting a culture of body positivity.
- The Practice of Meditation: Exploring meditation techniques for enhancing mental well-being and stress management.
Day 2 - June 29th
- Relationships and Commitments Onboard: Strategies for maintaining healthy relationships and commitments within the yachting environment.
- Sobriety and Yachting Culture: Discussing the hurdles of sobriety in a culture often centered around alcohol consumption and exploring support strategies.
- Selecting the Right Therapist: Insights into choosing the most suitable therapist to address individual mental health needs.
- On-Board Exercise Routines: Practical exercise regimes tailored for yacht settings to maintain physical health.
Esteemed Speakers
- Danny Davies: Superyacht chef, cookbook author, and wellness influencer.
- Deirdre Colgan: Body Positivity Ambassador and former yacht stew.
- Dr. Edith Shiro: Award-winning clinical psychologist and author.
- Emma Kate Ross: Director of Seas The Mind, specializing in mental health first-aid training.
- Gary Napier: Accredited Counseling Psychologist and member of The British Psychological Society.
- Geraldine Hardy: Global business leader and mental health advocate.
- Hugo Ortega: Superyacht Captain and Founder of Superyacht Sunday School.
- Karine Rayson: Director of The Crew Coach, empowering yacht crew worldwide.
- Laura Kilbey: Founder of Sober Crew Social Club.
Each speaker brings a distinct perspective and expertise, ensuring a diverse array of insights and experiences for all attendees.
Join the Conference
To learn more and register, please visit Yachting International's Events Page. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain valuable insights into mental health in yachting. Secure your spot today!
About Yachting International Radio
YIR is a multimedia platform dedicated to exploring the world of yachting through premier video and audio podcast stations. Ranked among the top 1,000 platforms for luxury in the United States, we reach 1 million maritime professionals and enthusiasts globally each month. With 11 shows covering topics such as the environment, mental health, diversity, and innovation, hosted by experts in their fields, YIR is committed to delivering informative content that enriches the yachting community.
Andrea Tagliaferro
Yachting International Radio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok