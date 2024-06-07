Maury County’s Chris Mackinlay Obtains Administrator of Elections Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recently recognized Maury County Administrator of Elections Chris Mackinlay for passing the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam.

“Congratulations to Chris Mackinlay on earning his state certification,” said Secretary Hargett. “His strong desire to fulfill this requirement and meet the highest standards will benefit the citizens of Maury County.”

Administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections in Nashville, the exam is held at least once yearly. This rigorous written assessment contains questions based on statutory requirements, ranging from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

“Chris’s hard work and his successful completion of this exam prepare him well to serve,” Goins said. “I appreciate Chris’s dedication to ensuring Maury County’s elections are secure, accurate, and trustworthy.”

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, these election administrators demonstrate they have the knowledge and training to administer election laws in their respective communities successfully.

“I am grateful to have passed this critical exam and to have obtained my certification,” said MacKinlay. “I look forward to serving our citizens with integrity as we continue our efforts to achieve a free and fair electoral process later this year.”

Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years. For more information about Tennessee elections, please visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

###