Couture Pattern Museum Concludes Triumphant James Galanos Exhibition in Santa Barbara

Diverse Crowds and Generations Gather at Couture Pattern Museum: Enthusiastic visitors of all ages, including passionate fashion students from universities across the region, attend the record-breaking James Galanos exhibition at the Couture Pattern Museum

Standing Room Only: The final free exhibition was packed all evening, with hundreds of visitors standing shoulder to shoulder. Attendees celebrated history, sewing, and fashion, sharing stories, and discovering new details about James Galanos' illustrious career