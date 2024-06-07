Submit Release
Couture Pattern Museum Concludes Triumphant James Galanos Exhibition in Santa Barbara

Couture Pattern Museum's final free exhibition at Paseo Nuevo Mall was a hit. Now, visit their new space at 1525 State St. with a $125 conservation fee.

Seeing this turnout to celebrate James Galanos' legacy in his home state is truly inspiring. His creations continue to inspire all generations with their timeless beauty and lasting impact.”
— Cara Austine
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Couture Pattern Museum celebrated a triumphant conclusion to its final free exhibition at the stunning Tower Event Space in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo Mall during Santa Barbara's 1st Thursday Art Walk. The event drew an overwhelming crowd, with lines of hundreds of eager visitors, some even coming hours earlier, attempting to get an early peek.

Galanos enthusiasts from all across California flocked in. Passionate fashion design students from Long Beach, along with students from UCSB, SBCC, and Allan Hancock College, all joined the celebration, eager to learn about James Galanos’ celebrated career and to gain more insight into his cutting and sewing techniques.

A centerpiece of the exhibition was a never-before-displayed museum-owned dress by the legendary James Galanos. This exquisite piece featured a flowing Watteau back and intricate beaded embroidery on the bodice, made with a staggering 100 yards of chiffon fabric. The dress bore a striking resemblance to a 1952 James Galanos silhouette housed in the permanent archives of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Visitors lauded the museum's efforts to digitize and preserve this significant historical collection.

Cara Austine, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, remarked, "James Galanos was arguably California's most influential fashion designer, outside of Hollywood. He dressed everyone from political icons to Hollywood starlets. Seeing this turnout to celebrate his legacy in his home state is truly inspiring. Starting with a $200 loan, he built a fashion empire now recognized by top museums worldwide. We're honored to celebrate his 100th birthday and showcase his creations. They continue to inspire all generations with their timeless beauty and lasting impact."

Austine continued, "While Galanos catered to an elite clientele, he also democratized high fashion by releasing sewing patterns for dressmakers and brave home seamstresses. Millions of people, regardless of their economic circumstances, appreciated his elegance. Through his patterns, he was a household name, and we strive to tell the complete story of his remarkable career."

The museum now invites visitors to experience the exhibition in its new, intimate space at 1525 State Street. Visits are by appointment only, which can be scheduled online under "Visit Us" or by calling the museum to make arrangements. To support their vital digitization project, which includes naming rights next to a digitized pattern in the database, the museum offers visitations for a conservation fee of $125. This project seeks to raise funding to preserve this little-known or acknowledged history of fashion design.

