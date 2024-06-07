Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on June 10 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 6 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 7, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 7, 2024—On Monday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to provide an update on the Council’s interview and appointment process for the Montgomery County Executive’s nominees for the County’s next Fire Chief and Police Chief.

The Council President will also discuss the Council’s upcoming public hearing on the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science, on June 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. at The Universities at Shady Grove. The Plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

