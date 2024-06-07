Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,941 in the last 365 days.

Province responding to report of dead fish in Cardigan

CANADA, June 7 - On the morning of Friday, June 7, the province received a report of dead trout near the 48 Road in Cardigan.

As of 3pm on June 7, provincial officials have collected approximately 150 dead fish including brook trout, rainbow trout and some juvenile salmon.

Justice and Public Safety Conservation Officers are investigating, with the assistance of staff with Environment, Energy and Climate Action.  They are gathering water temperature and dissolved oxygen readings, and they have collected samples which will be analyzed at the Atlantic Veterinary College and the Environment Canada lab in Moncton.

This event remains under investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Environment, Energy and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.cc

You just read:

Province responding to report of dead fish in Cardigan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more