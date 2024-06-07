Province responding to report of dead fish in Cardigan

CANADA, June 7 - On the morning of Friday, June 7, the province received a report of dead trout near the 48 Road in Cardigan.

As of 3pm on June 7, provincial officials have collected approximately 150 dead fish including brook trout, rainbow trout and some juvenile salmon.

Justice and Public Safety Conservation Officers are investigating, with the assistance of staff with Environment, Energy and Climate Action. They are gathering water temperature and dissolved oxygen readings, and they have collected samples which will be analyzed at the Atlantic Veterinary College and the Environment Canada lab in Moncton.

This event remains under investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

