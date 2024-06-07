PLAE Launches Innovative Upcycling Resale Platform, (re)PLAE, powered by Treet, in Partnership with SoleSpace Lab
PLAE partners with SoleSpace Lab to Empower Sustainability, Amplify Creativity, and Support Crowdfunding Campaign
As a company dedicated to sustainability, we're excited to introduce (re)PLAE as a solution to reduce waste and promote circularity within the fashion industry.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAE Co., (PLAE) the innovative footwear company committed to sustainability and community engagement, is thrilled to announce the launch of (re)PLAE, a pioneering upcycling resale platform developed in partnership with Treet. This new venture aims to redefine the lifecycle of footwear by providing a platform for customers to buy, sell, and trade pre-loved shoes in a sustainable and community-driven manner. (re)PLAE enables customers to easily list their gently used PLAE shoes for sale or browse for unique, pre-owned items.
— Ryan Ringholz
(re)PLAE, accessible at http://www.replae.co marks a significant step forward in PLAE's commitment to sustainability and circular fashion. With a focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact, (re)PLAE offers a seamless platform for individuals to extend the life of their footwear and contribute to a more sustainable future.
To mark the launch of (re)PLAE and demonstrate their commitment to community empowerment, PLAE is proud to announce a collaboration with SoleSpace Lab, an Oakland-based sneaker upcycling and customization workshop. PLAE will donate over $50,000 in shoes and equipment to SoleSpace Lab, who will train local youth to revitalize and customize deadstock inventory that will be exclusively available at SoleSpace Lab and https://www.plae.co
"As a company dedicated to sustainability, we're excited to introduce (re)PLAE as a solution to reduce waste and promote circularity within the fashion industry," said Ryan Ringholz, Founder and CEO of PLAE. "Our partnership with SoleSpace Lab underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and empowering individuals to make a positive impact.”
To amplify this impact, PLAE is encouraging support for SoleSpace Lab’s crowdfunding campaign to raise $15,000 for their youth scholarship program in sneaker customization,repair, and design. By contributing to SoleSpace Lab’s campaign -- https://bit.ly/solespacelab - individuals can play an active role in fostering creativity, sustainability, and community engagement within the sneaker industry and the next generation.
"We are grateful for PLAE's partnership and support," said Jeff Perlstein, Founder of SoleSpace Lab. "The funds raised through our crowdfunding campaign will ensure we can expand access to our youth programs and continue to foster a community dedicated to creativity and sustainability. Together with PLAE, we are redefining the lifecycle of footwear."
### About PLAE
PLAE is an innovative footwear company committed to creating durable, eco-friendly shoes for active lifestyles. Founded on the principles of sustainability, community, and innovation, PLAE designs footwear that not only supports the wearer's adventures but also prioritizes the well-being of the planet. Through initiatives like (re)PLAE, PLAE seeks to redefine the future of footwear by promoting circularity, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.
### About SoleSpace Lab
Located in the heart of Oakland, SoleSpace Lab is a nonprofit sneaker workshop fostering creativity, sustainability and community engagement. SoleSpace Lab offers a range of classes, services, events, and collaborative projects aimed at fostering a vibrant and inclusive creative community.
Press
PLAE Co.
press@plae.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other