WAN-IFRA and DistriPress announce strategic merger to strengthen the industry leadership

Following the approval of the General Assembly of Members of both associations in May, DistriPress was formally merged into WAN-IFRA. DistriPress members will have a dedicated community within WAN-IFRA to continue their services uninterrupted with the added benefit of complete access to the full suite of services of WAN-IFRA. Likewise, the merger will bring distribution expertise and best practices to WAN-IFRA members globally, further enhancing the value of their membership.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this merger brings. With the rapid transformation in the media business, combining the resources of the two organisations will allow us to support the industry in a holistic manner” said Ladina Heimgartner, President of WAN-IFRA. “With the merger, we can provide even greater value to our members and make a more significant impact on the industry as a whole,” she added.

“I am very happy that after a brief yet considered courtship we have now paved the way for the merger of DistriPress and WAN-IFRA to form a federation that will serve the full range of interests of our global, varied membership base” said Tyler Brûlé, President of DistriPress. “From publishers to printers, retailers to distributors, we now have the most complete offer for our sector of the media industry and I look forward to meeting the expanded family over the coming months,” he added.

ABOUT

DistriPress established in 1955 is the global trade association focusing on promoting circulation and distribution of newspapers and magazines. The DistriPress community Is made up of press distributors, publishers and service providers to the industry, forming part of the international publishing network. The DistriPress Congress, the community’s annual meeting point, provides a platform for members to meet and discuss new commercial opportunities. This year, the Congress takes place in Budapest from 22 to 25 September. distripress.org

WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is a the global organization for world’s News media, dedicated to protecting the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. The organization provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society.