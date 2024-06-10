EDRM Announces AI CLE Webinar with the Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret.) and Ralph Losey sponsored by Losey AI, LLC

AI will not replace human lawyers, it will enhance and empower us to bring justice to more people than ever before.” — Ralph Losey, CEO, Losey AI, LLC

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce a webinar "My AI Did It!" Is No Excuse for Unethical or Unprofessional Conduct: Consideration of recent case law and ethics opinions.” EDRM is grateful to Losey AI, LLC for their sponsorship of this important discussion.

Privacy, security and AI enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to understand the benefits and risks of AI in the legal environment is mission critical.

The live presentation by Ralph Losey and Judge Ralph Artigliere (retired) will be held on June 28, 2024 (and thereafter on demand). CLE has been granted by the State of Florida, a self-reporting state, for 2 General credits, 1 Professionalism credit, 1 Ethics credit and 1.5 credits in Technology.

The webinar will consider technical, ethical and professional issues raised by Florida attorneys use of AI, including the following:

• Florida Bar Ethics Opinion 24-1 (01/19/24). (Copy to be provided for download.) Overview of the opinion and the key technologies and attorney applications of AI that precipitated the advisory opinion. Includes specific mention and explanation concerning so called “AI hallucinations” wherein case law can be fabricated.

• In re Neusom, 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47595 (M.D. Fla, 01/12/24) (Judge Lee Hollander). (Copy to be provided for download.) Overview of key facts of the case which is the first opinion by a Florida court regarding an AI fabricated case.

• In re Neusom, 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40716 (M.D. Fla. 03/08/24) (Judge John Steele). (Copy to be provided for download.) Overview of sanctions against Florida attorney, including one year suspension from Middle District Court and report to The Florida Bar for possible further action.

• Overview of Key Rules Regulating the Florida Bar and application to Neusom and AI.

The Florida CLE approval can be found here. Register for the webinar here.

“Emerging tools that incorporate Large Language Models are presenting opportunities and pitfalls for lawyers,” said the Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret.). “These powerful programs can elevate legal work product and make legal tasks more efficient. The key, however, is understanding their limitations and avoiding pitfalls, which is an ethical imperative.”

Losey AI, LLC is committed to educating lawyers and judges on technology issues, especially the new advances in artificial intelligence.

"AI will influence the law for decades to come. It is important that we educate the Bar on its ethical use, and best practices, from the start," said Ralph Losey, CEO of Losey AI, LLC. "It has great potential to improve the quality of legal services and make them more affordable and accessible. AI will not replace human lawyers, it will enhance and empower us to bring justice to more people than ever before."

“Florida is in the forefront of rulemaking on the use of AI and the requirement that attorneys be technically competent,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to produce this webinar with our great friends, award winning bloggers and future forward attorneys, Ralph Losey and the Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret)."

About Losey AI, LLC

Losey AI, LLC is committed to educating lawyers and judges on technology issues, especially the new advances in artificial intelligence. Learn more about Losey AI, LLC at https://losey.ai.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world.

