Georgia: Civic Education Camp for women in Guria region

Women aged 18 to 55 living in Guria, Georgia, and motivated to actively work on solving socio-economic and environmental problems at the local level are invited to participate in a Civic Education Camp.

The camp will be held from 1-10 July, 2024, at the Green Centre of Bulachauri.

The activity is organised as part of the EU-supported project ‘Green Guria – Support for Local Democracy and Rural Development for Inclusive and Sustainable Green Growth’, implemented by the Caucasus Environmental NGOs Network (CENN), a non-governmental organisation working to protect the environment by fostering sustainable development throughout the South Caucasus. The camp will be conducted in collaboration with partner organisations the Young Pedagogues’ Union, Institute of Democracy, and Keda and Guria Local Action Groups (LAGs).

The Civic Education Camp aims to support women in the Guria region in overcoming economic challenges and improving their living conditions. Participants will have the opportunity to attend thematic lectures and to develop projects aimed at identifying and solving problems within the municipality. Successful project ideas will receive funding for implementation.

The deadline for applications is 18 June. To apply, please fill out the application form in Georgian.

