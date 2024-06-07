Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,942 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP to provide support for business development on both banks of the Nistru River

The European Union, through the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will provide assistance to support entrepreneurs on both banks of the Nistru River in Moldova. The support is dedicated to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help them create decent jobs.

The amount of assistance will be up to US$20,000 for each of the 20 selected initiatives. The successful candidates will benefit from equipment, services, mentoring, consultancy and study visits to launch or expand their business. 

The deadline for applications is 24 June.

The online information session will take place on 13 June, 2024, at 10:00 am, in Romanian (to register) and in Russian (to register).

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and UNDP to provide support for business development on both banks of the Nistru River

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more