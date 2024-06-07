EU and UNDP to provide support for business development on both banks of the Nistru River

The European Union, through the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will provide assistance to support entrepreneurs on both banks of the Nistru River in Moldova. The support is dedicated to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help them create decent jobs.

The amount of assistance will be up to US$20,000 for each of the 20 selected initiatives. The successful candidates will benefit from equipment, services, mentoring, consultancy and study visits to launch or expand their business.

The deadline for applications is 24 June.

The online information session will take place on 13 June, 2024, at 10:00 am, in Romanian (to register) and in Russian (to register).

Find out more

Press release