Ministry of Education and Public Works Department engage community with plans for renovation of J.O.W.P.S

Basseterre, St. Kitts: The Public Works Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, held an important meeting with community members to update and discuss the comprehensive plans for the remodeling and construction of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School on Tuesday, June 04.

During the meeting, Mr. George Gilbert, Director of the Public Works Department, first acknowledged the parents’ concerns regarding the prolonged duration of the planning phase and issued a heartfelt apology. He then presented detailed blueprints for the upcoming renovation project.

He stated,

“Joshua Obadiah is one of the oldest primary schools on the island and we want to take the opportunity to upgrade the school to meet the modern standard.”

The plans feature a two-story building with three construction blocks. These blocks will include, a spacious kindergarten that will have an attached bathroom and play area, a Staff room, a Mathematics and Science room, an auditorium, a conference room, a guidance counselor room, a deputy principal’s office, a reading intervention room, accessibility for differently-abled persons, an area for the secretary, coverage of the area that leads from the main building to the existing bathroom and three additional classes.

Parents expressed a mix of relief and optimism following the presentation. Many appreciated the department’s acknowledgment of the delays and emphasized that they were eager to see the proposed improvements come to fruition.

Present at the meeting and speaking to attendees in relation to the ministry’s commitment was Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana. Also in attendance were Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer, and other Education Officials.

The Ministry of Education and the Public Works Department reiterated their commitment to transforming Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School into a model educational institution. They assured community members that they would be kept informed of further developments in a timely manner.

The remodeling and construction project at Joshua Obadiah Primary School marks a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities and underscores the government’s dedication to providing quality education for all students.