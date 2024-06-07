Long Island’s Piercing Studio Celebrates Five Years in Business
Amulet Arts, Long Island’s Premier Piercing Studio, will be celebrating five years in business in Patchogue Village, June 14th.PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are no tattoo artists in Long Island’s safe and luxurious piercing-only boutique, specializing in fine jewelry and strictly adhering to the highest standards in the industry. This micro-business is run by piercers and as safety is their top priority, both are active members of the Association of Professional Piercers and have over 40 years of combined piercing experience and twelve years as a couple. In addition, they are one of only two studios in the state of New York to have a recommended piercer referred to in The Piercing Bible.
Amulet Arts has become Long Island's most respected specialty jewelry retailer, showcasing the finest collection of high quality jewelry. Their showroom is conscientiously curated with brands (such as BVLA, Buddha Jewelry, Modern Mood and Anatometal) based on their quality and ethics. For five years Amulet Arts has been dedicated to bringing Long Island the highest quality service using the best products on the market.
Business owner Mandolynne says, “We selected Long Island for our business since there were no piercing boutiques east of the city. With roots in Suffolk county, we wanted to ensure our family and friends would finally have a safe place to get pierced. Knowing we would be a destination business, we chose the beautiful village of Patchogue so our clients could create treasured memories of their milestone moment by spending the day exploring, dining and having fun about town.”
Amulet Arts quickly became well known in the industry, not only due to their piercers’ well established careers but also offering pop-up events in Brooklyn, Dallas, East Hampton, LA, Malibu, Montauk, NYC, Santa Monica and SoHo bringing their services to clients and celebrities coast to coast.
Amulet Arts is proud to be celebrating five years of adorning clients and making friends at 26 E Main Street with performers, a live DJ, giveaways and an after party taking place at Ruta Oaxaca.
June 14th 6:00pm - 9:00pm, afterparty to follow. Appointments are recommended for those wanting to get pierced although walk-ins will be taken if time allows. Free to attend.
