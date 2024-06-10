Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Steel Mill Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation-and Better Results

"If you have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, make compensation a priority and call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466-especially if we are talking about a steel mill or iron foundry worker. No law firm in the nation has done more work for steel mill-iron foundry workers in Alabama with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer than the Environmental Litigation Group.

"Steel mills, and iron foundries in Alabama were covered with asbestos to prevent the spread of fires, so were most of the furnaces, equipment and machinery. In many instances workers were required to wear protective gloves, aprons, coats, face shields-hoods that contained asbestos. These types of people may have had daily exposure to asbestos at a steel mill, or iron foundry in Alabama. Asbestos exposure causes mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"Steel mills, and iron foundries in Alabama were covered with asbestos to prevent the spread of fires, so were most of the furnaces, equipment and machinery. In many instances workers were required to wear protective gloves, aprons, coats, face shields-hoods that contained asbestos. These types of people may have had daily exposure to asbestos at a steel mill, or iron foundry in Alabama. Asbestos exposure causes mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer.

If your loved one in Alabama has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the state, please make financial compensation a priority.

A compensation settlement for a person with significant asbestos exposure and lung cancer might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

