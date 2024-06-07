West St George Uniform Assistance Program Now Open

We are pleased to announce that the Uniform Assistance Program for the West St. George constituency is now open.

Application Details:

– Location: West St. George Constituency Office

– Required Documents:

– Your ID card

– Birth certificate of the child

– Information Regarding the Child’s size

All applications will be processed at the constituency office. Don’t miss this opportunity to get the support you need for the upcoming school year!

Thank you,

West St. George Constituency Office