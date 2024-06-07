Read Your Eligibility Letter Carefully

If you live in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties and were impacted by the early April 2024 storms, tornadoes and floods, read your FEMA eligibility decision letter carefully. If you have questions, visit a Disaster Recovery Center so we can help you with your next steps.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) allows you to get personalized, one-on-one help from a FEMA team member. Visit the EMA DRC Locator page to find your nearest DRC.

If you can’t get to a DRC, call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak with a FEMA staffer. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

An eligibility letter explains your application status and what you can do next. It is important to read the letter fully and carefully because it will include the amount of assistance FEMA may provide to you and information on the appropriate use of these funds.

It will also state if you need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application. Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance. If you have flood insurance, you must provide a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial letter to FEMA. If your insurance settlement is insufficient to meet your disaster-related needs, you may be eligible for federal assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate flood, homeowner or renter insurance benefits but may provide assistance for what your policy does not cover.

Proof of occupancy. Documents that prove the damaged home or rental was your primary residence at the time of the disaster. These can include: Utility Bills Other Bills Employer’s Documents Lease/Housing Agreement Landlord (LL) Letter Rent Receipts Bank Statements and image of the cancelled rent check Public Official’s Letter Identification Cards Social Service Organization Documents Local School Documents Federal or State Benefit Documents Motor Vehicle Registration Affidavit of Residency or Other Court Documentation Mobile Home Park Documents

Proof of ownership. Provide mortgage or insurance documents, tax receipts, a deed. If you don’t have a deed handy, contact your city about obtaining a copy.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

