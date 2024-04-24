APF Canada Announces 2024-25 John H. McArthur Research Fellows

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce its two John H. McArthur Research Fellowship recipients for 2024-2025 – Dr. Diana Fu, an Associate Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Political Science (University of Toronto), and Dr. Erik Martinez Kuhonta, an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at McGill University.

In honour of John H. McArthur, a long-time Canadian dean at Harvard Business School and former APF Canada Board Chair, the John H. McArthur Research Fellowship was launched in 2021 to support exceptional scholars working on programs and research areas with direct relevance to Canada and Canada’s interests in Asia.

Dr. Diana Fu is an Associate Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Political Science. She is a non-resident fellow at Brookings Institution, a China fellow at the Wilson Center, and a public intellectuals fellow at the National Committee on US-China Relations.

Fu’s research examines civil society, popular contention, state control, and authoritarian citizenship in China. She is the author of the award-winning book Mobilizing Without the Masses: Control and Contention in China. Her current research examines how China’s party-state governs the global diaspora abroad, forthcoming in a co-authored book with Cambridge University Press.

Dr. Fu’s commentary has appeared in BBC, Bloomberg TV, CBC, CNN, NPR, Foreign Affairs, US News & World Report, and The New York Times. She was guest host of the TVO documentary series “China Here and Now” and of POLITICO’s China Watcher. She received her doctorate in Politics from Oxford University, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar. She also served as National Co-secretary of the Rhodes Scholarship for China.

Dr. Erik Martinez Kuhonta is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at McGill University. Kuhonta is the former president of the Canadian Council for Southeast Asian Studies and former director of McGill’s Institute for the Study of International Development.

Kuhonta’s research examines comparative political development, state formation, democracy, political economy, religion, and comparative historical analysis, with a regional focus on Southeast Asia. He is the author of The Institutional Imperative: The Politics of Equitable Development in Southeast Asia, short-listed for the Canadian Political Science Association Prize in Comparative Politics.

Dr. Kuhonta has published articles in Comparative Political Studies, Pacific Affairs, Contemporary Southeast Asia, Asian Survey, and Pacific Review. He has also written for The Globe and Mail, The Gazette (Montreal), La Presse, and Open Canada. He received his Ph.D. from Princeton University, and his B.A. Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

The John H. McArthur Fellowship initiative and fund, which supports the Research Fellowship program, was established by APF Canada to honour Dr. McArthur, who died in 2019. He was a native of Burnaby, British Columbia, an Officer of the Order of Canada, and Dean Emeritus at Harvard Business School.