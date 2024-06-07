Latest research – Beyond centre-led: The future of procurement operating models

Beyond centre-led: The future of procurement operating models

Procurement’s operating model is the skeleton on which its capabilities sit – the function’s shape and size influences its cohesiveness and ability to meet business needs. As procurement’s remit and its operating environment continuing to evolve, operating models are undergoing rapid change, with more than three-quarters of CPOs reporting that they have altered their org model in the past three years.

Beyond centre-led: The future of procurement operating models, in partnership with SpendHQ, illustrates how organisations in different industries and at different stages of their maturity journey have adapted their operating models to meet their evolving requirements, providing inspiration to leaders as they look to structure their function most effectively.

