California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Plumber with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma in California to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus-Hire the Best Attorney-Get the Best Compensation

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a residential or commercial plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in California to please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus anytime at 866-714-6466. Plumbers are considered by many experts to be the top work group most at risk for developing mesothelioma because they might have had sustained exposure to asbestos for many years. Financial compensation for a current or former plumber with mesothelioma in California might be millions of dollars.

The group says, "We have been working with plumbers who have developed mesothelioma for nearly two decades and based on our conversations they almost always undervalue the potential for their compensation claim. In the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and the early 1980s plumbers would have had routine exposure to asbestos replacing water pumps, repairing boilers-furnaces, repairing pipe leaks in exterior walls-attics, and or working at commercial workplaces from office buildings-retail-factories or manufacturing workplaces. A mesothelioma compensation claim involving a plumber might literally be millions of dollars as mentioned.

"If your husband or dad is a plumber anywhere in California and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is literally one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he produces amazing compensation results for his clients." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com