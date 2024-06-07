Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,946 in the last 365 days.

USS Somerset (LPD 25) Commanding Officer Relieved

Capt. Tate Robinson will replace Capt. Brandt as commanding officer until a permanent relief arrives. Capt. Brandt will be administratively assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For additional questions, please contact the Naval Surface Force media officer, LT Grace Kording, at grace.kording.mil@us.navy.mil.

You just read:

USS Somerset (LPD 25) Commanding Officer Relieved

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more