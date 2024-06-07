USS Somerset (LPD 25) Commanding Officer Relieved

Capt. Tate Robinson will replace Capt. Brandt as commanding officer until a permanent relief arrives. Capt. Brandt will be administratively assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For additional questions, please contact the Naval Surface Force media officer, LT Grace Kording, at grace.kording.mil@us.navy.mil.