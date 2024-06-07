Submit Release
US Tamils Congratulate Modi on His Third Consecutive Win in Indian Parliamentary Election: Tamils for Biden

Global genocide situations have led to oppressed groups gaining sovereignty in their homeland. US Tamils want PM Modi to do the same for Tamils in Sri Lanka

Just as India supported the independence of the Bengalis, Prime Minister Modi has the opportunity to take a stand against the genocide of Tamils by Sinhalese and help restore Tamil sovereignty.”
— Director, Tamils for Biden
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Biden Extend Warm Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on his recent victory in the Indian parliamentary election.

During BJP leaders' visit to Tamil Nadu, discussions on the Tamil genocide issue were prominent, with condemnation expressed towards the Indian DMK and Congress for their past support of Rajapakse's policies in 2009.

In instances of genocide worldwide, oppressed populations have been granted sovereignty in their homeland for liberation. US Tamils urge Prime Minister Modi to consider a similar approach for the Tamils.

Just as India facilitated the liberation of East Pakistan, we believe PM Modi can play a role in granting the Tamils the sovereignty they lost due to historical invasions.

“We also wish Prime Minister Modi success in leading India for another five years.”

To read the letter Tamils wrote to Prime Minister Modi, visit: https://tamilsforbiden.com/tamils-for-biden-congratulating-modi-for-third-continuous-win-in-the-indian-parliamentary-election/

Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 914-980-1811
Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka are required to go to Mullivaikal in order to resolve their karma.

