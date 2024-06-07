WCO Supports Saudi Arabia in Building Capacity on Customs Valuation

Upon the request of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the World Customs Organization (WCO) organized a national workshop on Customs valuation from 26 to 30 May 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The workshop took place at the ZATCA Academy and was attended by 23 Customs officials representing various units within ZATCA, including Customs clearance, inspection, and post-clearance audit.

The aim of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of Customs officers in Customs valuation, particularly in the use of Customs valuation database. Various technical topics on Customs valuation were covered during this five-day workshop, including price actually paid or payable, related party transactions, assists, royalties and licence fees, as well as alternative valuation methods.

Moreover, recent instruments adopted by the Technical Committee on Customs Valuation (TCCV) were introduced to keep participants up to date with the latest global developments in Customs valuation.

The participants also learned about guidelines and tools regarding Customs valuation control, including Guidelines on the Development and Use of a National Valuation Database as a Risk Assessment Tool, which were developed by the TCCV to assist member administrations in enhancing their Customs valuation control systems.

In addition, national experiences of other Customs administrations regarding the establishment and utilization of Customs valuation database were shared to help strengthen participants’ understanding of the Customs valuation control mechanism.

In her closing remarks, the ZATCA Learning and Development Management Lead Expert, Ms. Najwa A. Alsaydalani thanked the WCO Secretariat for its ongoing support, and encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge shared during the workshop in their work.