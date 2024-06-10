The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is pleased to announce the approval of a full slate of pre-licensed classes.

Learning through understanding, Insurance School of TampaBay Insurance school of Tampabay, Learning Insurance Seal of Learning

The HelpingClicks Corp acquired the Insurance School of Southwest Florida from the late Thomas Williams, CLU, during the Covid pandemic.

Our greatest advantage is the weekly ‘Office Hours’ where students interact with an instructor to ask questions, review problems, clarify concepts without leaving their home or office,” — Christopher Kazor

TAMPA, FLORIDA , USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is excited to announce that the Florida Department of Financial Services, Office of Education, has approved a new full slate of pre-licensed classes. Under the leadership of Chief Academic Officer Christopher P Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, the school is now offering a range of pre-license courses to help individuals start their careers in the insurance industry.

Following the Insurance School of Southwest Florida's acquisition by HelpingClicks Corp during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was rebranded as the Insurance School of Tampa Bay. Classes have been restructured with pre-recorded lectures that students can access 24/7/365, allowing for a flexible learning experience.

"We are excited to offer a new way of learning with our online pre-licensed classes," said Christopher P. Kazor, CEO of HelpingClicks Corp. "Students can now access lectures, quizzes, exams, and help tools from the comfort of their own home or office."

Students can choose from a variety of pre-licensed courses, including Florida License 214 Life & VA Only, Florida License 215 Life Health & VA, Florida License 240 Health Only, Florida License 2044 Personal Lines Property & Casualty, and Florida License 220 General Lines Property & Casualty. Upon registration and payment, students will receive access to a password-protected dashboard with all the necessary resources for completing the course.

In addition, the Insurance School of Tampa Bay is offering a $25 discount on ANY class for those who register before July 15, 2024.

For more information or to register for a class, please visit www.isotampabay.com or contact Chris Kazor.