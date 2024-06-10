TUCKER CARLSON LIVE NATIONWIDE ARENA TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 4, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: RUSSELL BRAND, VIVEK RAMASWAMY, TULSI GABBARD, GLENN BECK, DR. KEVIN ROBERTS, DAN BONGINO, MEGYN KELLY, CHARLIE KIRK, ALEX JONES, KID ROCK, MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, ROSEANNE BARR, DONALD TRUMP JR.
4 MORE VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE GUESTS ARE CONFIRMED AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE LEAD UP TO THE EVENTS
Watch Tucker Carlson Announce Tour Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdXONBewfFI
Today, Tucker Carlson announced his first ever national arena tour, TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024, a Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production, Presented by Sambrosa.com and brought to you by Swan Bitcoin.
As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.
“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” said Tucker Carlson.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Sambrosa to present one of the most important talks across the country at a time that couldn’t be more impactful,” said Jeffrey Van Hierden, President of Sambrosa.com. “As a leader in wellness care, we look forward to giving people the opportunity to hear from one of the most respected voices in media today.”
"This is a massive opportunity for Swan to discuss how Bitcoin can help fix some of the world's most pressing problems with hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO Swan.com.
Background
Tucker Carlson is America’s leading conservative journalist and media personality, whose Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) is committed to telling the truth about the things that matter clearly and without fear.
He publishes episodes of the Tucker Carlson Show, a long-form podcast, each week. The show has rocketed to the top of the charts since it was launched last year.
Previously, Tucker hosted the most-watched cable news show of all time, and is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, "Ship of Fools" and "The Long Slide."
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local time here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tucker-carlson-tickets/artist/2656245
VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available exclusively through www.momsforamerica.us
“Tucker Carlson is an ambassador of truth and commonsense and staunch defender of the family. He is one of the last true journalists in America not afraid to expose the lies and champion the issues moms care about most. We are thrilled to be a part of this tour,” said Kimberly Fletcher, Founder of Moms For America.
TOUR SCHEDULE
Wed, Sep 4, 2024
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Russell Brand
Thu, Sep 5, 2024
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Vivek Ramaswamy
Fri, Sep 6, 2024
Colorado Springs, CO
Broadmoor World Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Tulsi Gabbard
Sat, Sep 7, 2024
Salt Lake City, UT
Delta Center
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Glenn Beck
Wed, Sep 11, 2024
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Dan Bongino
Thu, Sep 12, 2024
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Megyn Kelly
Fri, Sep 13, 2024
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Charlie Kirk
Mon, Sep 16, 2024
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Alex Jones
Wed, Sep 18, 2024
Fort Bend, TX
Ford Bend Epicenter
Tucker Carlson Live
A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.
Fri, Sep 20, 2024
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Kid Rock
Sat, Sep 21, 2024
Hershey, PA
Giant Center
Tucker Carlson Live
A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.
Tue, Sep 24, 2024
Fort Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest Roseanne Barr
Thu, Sep 26, 2024
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guests
Marjorie Taylore Greene
and Dr. Kevin Roberts
Fri, Sep 27, 2024
Sunrise, FL
Amerant Bank Arena
Tucker Carlson Live
A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.
Sat, Sep 28, 2024
Jacksonville, FL
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Donald Trump Jr.
Press materials here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/39ch1ez7otx33yal26rvw/AN2Rcyuga9tCYvbiwvpIXLw?rlkey=3pkkpn5nbw6a0e0q6afe9e4j9&e=1&st=hkwcfiy4&dl=0
Dean Thompson
