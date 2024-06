TUCKER CARLSON LIVE NATIONWIDE ARENA TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: RUSSELL BRAND, VIVEK RAMASWAMY, TULSI GABBARD, GLENN BECK, DR. KEVIN ROBERTS, DAN BONGINO, MEGYN KELLY, CHARLIE KIRK, ALEX JONES, KID ROCK, MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, ROSEANNE BARR, DONALD TRUMP JR.4 MORE VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE GUESTS ARE CONFIRMED AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE LEAD UP TO THE EVENTSWatch Tucker Carlson Announce Tour Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdXONBewfFI Today, Tucker Carlson announced his first ever national arena tour, TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024, a Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production, Presented by Sambrosa.com and brought to you by Swan Bitcoin.As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” said Tucker Carlson.“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Sambrosa to present one of the most important talks across the country at a time that couldn’t be more impactful,” said Jeffrey Van Hierden, President of Sambrosa.com. “As a leader in wellness care, we look forward to giving people the opportunity to hear from one of the most respected voices in media today.”"This is a massive opportunity for Swan to discuss how Bitcoin can help fix some of the world's most pressing problems with hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO Swan.com.BackgroundTucker Carlson is America’s leading conservative journalist and media personality, whose Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) is committed to telling the truth about the things that matter clearly and without fear.He publishes episodes of the Tucker Carlson Show, a long-form podcast, each week. The show has rocketed to the top of the charts since it was launched last year.Previously, Tucker hosted the most-watched cable news show of all time, and is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, "Ship of Fools" and "The Long Slide."Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local time here:VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available exclusively through www.momsforamerica.us “Tucker Carlson is an ambassador of truth and commonsense and staunch defender of the family. He is one of the last true journalists in America not afraid to expose the lies and champion the issues moms care about most. We are thrilled to be a part of this tour,” said Kimberly Fletcher, Founder of Moms For America.TOUR SCHEDULEWed, Sep 4, 2024Phoenix, AZFootprint CenterTucker Carlson Live with special guestRussell BrandThu, Sep 5, 2024Anaheim, CAHonda CenterTucker Carlson Live with special guestVivek RamaswamyFri, Sep 6, 2024Colorado Springs, COBroadmoor World ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guestTulsi GabbardSat, Sep 7, 2024Salt Lake City, UTDelta CenterTucker Carlson Live with special guestGlenn BeckWed, Sep 11, 2024Tulsa, OKBOK CenterTucker Carlson Live with special guestDan BonginoThu, Sep 12, 2024Kansas City, MOT-Mobile CenterTucker Carlson Live with special guestMegyn KellyFri, Sep 13, 2024Wichita, KSINTRUST Bank ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guestCharlie KirkMon, Sep 16, 2024Milwaukee, WIFiserv ForumTucker Carlson Live with special guestAlex JonesWed, Sep 18, 2024Fort Bend, TXFord Bend EpicenterTucker Carlson LiveA very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.Fri, Sep 20, 2024Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guestKid RockSat, Sep 21, 2024Hershey, PAGiant CenterTucker Carlson LiveA very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.Tue, Sep 24, 2024Fort Worth, TXDickies ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guest Roseanne BarrThu, Sep 26, 2024Greenville, SCBon Secours ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guestsMarjorie Taylore Greeneand Dr. Kevin RobertsFri, Sep 27, 2024Sunrise, FLAmerant Bank ArenaTucker Carlson LiveA very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.Sat, Sep 28, 2024Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaTucker Carlson Live with special guestDonald Trump Jr.Press materials here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/39ch1ez7otx33yal26rvw/AN2Rcyuga9tCYvbiwvpIXLw?rlkey=3pkkpn5nbw6a0e0q6afe9e4j9&e=1&st=hkwcfiy4&dl=0

