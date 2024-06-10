Tennessean Names EvidenceCare a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2024 Award

EvidenceCare ranked No. 5 of 67 companies awarded in the small business category.

BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare , a leading innovator in clinical workflow software, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Tennessean Top Workplaces.Of the 67 companies awarded in the small business category, EvidenceCare ranked No. 5 and also received a specialty award for “Communication” based on the highest score for employee feedback of feeling "well informed about important decisions in this company."This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”EvidenceCare was honored for its top ranking and specialty award among other top workplaces in an awards ceremony last week at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN."This award belongs to our amazing employees,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “They are the heartbeat of our company, and their commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment is what truly makes this a top workplace.”ABOUT EVIDENCECAREEvidenceCare is a unique type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows.Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 2x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, and one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare.ABOUT ENERGAGEEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

