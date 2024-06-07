Governor Newsom visits the nation’s largest river restoration project

SISKIYOU COUNTY — With parts of the Klamath River beginning to flow freely for the first time in 100 years thanks to the largest river restoration effort in American history, Governor Gavin Newsom this week visited the dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of historical habitat for salmon and steelhead, when completed.

Last September, the first of the four dams was brought down, and the rest are slated for removal later this year as a result of ongoing collaboration between California and Oregon, the Yurok and Karuk Tribes, PacifiCorp, and fishing and environmental groups.