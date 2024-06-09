American Dream Attractions Achieve Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Enhance Accessibility

We are very proud of this certification which recognizes our dedication to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of ability or sensory sensitivities, can fully enjoy our attractions...” — Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Dream, a premier entertainment destination, receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) certification for 7 onsite attractions - Angry Birds Mini Golf, Blacklight Mini Golf, Tilt Museum, Mirror Maze, The RINK, Dreamworks Water Park, and Nickelodeon Universe. The CAC designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), to organizations who have completed training and certification in order to better welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“We are very proud of this certification which recognizes our dedication to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of ability or sensory sensitivities, can fully enjoy our attractions at American Dream,” said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. “These inclusive resources enable individuals and families to visit American Dream in a way that aligns with their specific needs more than ever before.”

The certification process also included an onsite review of the attractions to provide additional recommendations for accessibility, along with detailed sensory guides to be shared with visitors so they can better understand what to expect from the sensory experience prior to their visit.

"We’re thrilled to see American Dream’s commitment to inclusivity and dedication to enhancing the guest experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This certification not only highlights their efforts to create a welcoming environment but also sets a standard for other entertainment and destinations to follow," said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years. Specializing in autism and other cognitive disorders, IBCCES provides comprehensive training programs and certifications for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. Our mission is to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to better serve individuals with cognitive disorders. In addition, IBCCES offers specialized certifications for travel and entertainment organizations, ensuring they can create inclusive and accessible environments for all guests. Our commitment to excellence and ongoing support have established IBCCES as the premier standard in the field of cognitive disorder training and certification.

About American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3-million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever Mr. Beast Burger restaurant, world-renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT’SUGAR.