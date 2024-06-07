Happy little accidents

Submit Release
Voyager 1 has resumed returning science data. In an amazing recovery, the mission’s science team has succeeded in reviving two of the iconic spacecraft’s four science instruments for the first time since a computer issue arose with Voyager 1 in November 2023. The team expects to be able to recalibrate the remaining two instruments in the coming weeks, potentially restoring the spacecraft — which launched in 1977 — to normal operations. Pictured: Voyager 1’s twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, being assembled at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1977. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Starship’s first commercial customer has pulled out. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the cancellation of his “dearMoon” mission, which would have flown him and eight artists around the Moon on SpaceX’s Starship vehicle. Maezawa cited ongoing delays in Starship’s launch availability as the reason for having to cancel the mission.

Japan has lost contact with its Venus orbiter. JAXA announced last week that it has lost contact with the Akatsuki spacecraft, which has been in orbit around Venus since 2015, studying the Venusian atmosphere. JAXA is currently making efforts to reestablish communication with the spacecraft.

Starliner and Starship both launched successfully. On Thursday, Boeing's new Starliner capsule safely docked with the International Space Station to deliver its two-member crew. That same day, SpaceX's Starship rocket launched and then successfully landed the Super Heavy rocket main stage in the Gulf of Mexico and the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean.

