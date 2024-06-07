Captain Manny Sousa’s “Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One” Shines Bright in Times Square
A journey of faith and valor captured on the big screen in the heart of New York City.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and retired Navy Captain Manny Sousa takes center stage in New York City’s iconic Times Square with a captivating billboard for his memoir, “Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One.” Positioned prominently at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Street, directly above the Pelé store, the 30-second ad will enliven the heart of Times Square twice every hour throughout the day for millions of passersby and online viewers.
“Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One” offers an inspiring journey through Captain Manny Sousa’s life, from his upbringing in an Army family during the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War, to his distinguished career as a naval aviator. Beginning in 1932 and spanning to 1972, this memoir captures the essence of an era marked by global conflict and personal triumphs.
Manny’s naval career is highlighted by his role in flying the first carrier-based aircraft capable of delivering nuclear weapons, his deployment in the Vietnam War, and completing over 300 combat missions. Despite the demands of military service, Manny faced personal challenges, including the dissolution of his marriage and separation from his children.
Central to Manny’s narrative is his spiritual journey, deeply influenced by the guidance of his departed aunt Jean. Her heavenly companionship, starting in 1969, provided Manny with comfort and direction, reinforcing his belief in the presence of the Holy Spirit in his life.
Through this memoir, Manny shares his miraculous experiences to inspire others to recognize the Holy Spirit within themselves, embrace God’s grace, and contribute to the ministry of building up the body of Christ.
Don’t miss this event in Times Square, and join Captain Manny Sousa in celebrating his book “Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One.” For those unable to witness the feature in person, it will also be available via online live cams.
“Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Writers’ Branding, and other major online bookstore retailers. For more information, visit www.mannysousabooks.com.
