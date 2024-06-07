Xtenti awarded Tactically Responsive Space Contract to expedite satellite orbital delivery, simplify regulatory approval

Rendering of FANTM-RiDE LIO on Orbit

Demonstrating Xtenti's FANTM-RiDE Long-duration Independent Operations (LIO) Dispenser and SEMPER:PARATUS rapidly integrable satellite payload/bus systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtenti, LLC announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.7M focused on their FANTM-RiDE™ Long-duration Independent Operations (LIO) Dispenser and SEMPER:PARATUS™ rapid integration, standardized smallsat bus and payload system to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on June 3rd, 2024, Xtenti will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“Xtenti is thrilled to provide the Space Force and broader US Space Industry these capabilities that will enable not only streamlined, responsive launch by expediting regulatory launch approvals but also offer spacecraft providers long-duration on-orbit storage and on-demand rapid payload deployment,” stated dan Lim, President and CEO of Xtenti. “This truly facilitates responsive delivery of space-based capabilities, especially when the need arises after natural or man-made events degrade, disrupt, or destroy our critical space systems.”

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

About Xtenti

Xtenti, LLC is a flight-demonstrated provider of paradigm-shifting hardware and services to enable streamlined and affordable space logistics solutions, empowering customers to innovate beyond the realm of current possibilities. Xtenti intends to lead successive paradigm shifts in space logistics to make space substantially more accessible, bringing solutions that stabilize the spacelift market thru schedule assurance, and foster new ways to fuse space capabilities with terrestrial industries to better life on earth and enable humanity to spread to the heavens. To date, Xtenti has designed, developed, tested, and launched payloads from their innovative deployer systems on operational space missions. Visit xtenti.com to reach us as we reach forward.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1,106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.