STF's Diverse Team Celebrates Global Recognition, Integrating Heritage into Innovation
From Riyadh to the World StageRIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaping The Future (STF), a Saudi creative consulting firm, has earned international recognition by winning the Muse Creative Awards in the Corporate Identity category for their KONOZ project, a $1.7 billion development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, inspired by gemstones. These awards highlight STF's dedication to creating impactful corporate identities.
Ahmed Bin Baz, STF's founder, noted that STF operates across four disciplines: Advisory, Agency, Spaces, and Digital, integrating Saudi Arabia's rich heritage into their work. One of their projects, ROSHN, a real estate development company founded in August 2020 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as one of its megaprojects, focuses on traditional ornaments and cultural significance.
STF's diverse team, which includes professionals from various nationalities and linguistic backgrounds, contributes a wealth of perspectives to their projects. STF's excellence has been acknowledged by the World Brand Design Society (WBDS), ranking it as the sole Saudi company among the top agencies globally. Notably, their AO PARK Mall project secured a win in the Corporate Identity category and received a shortlist nomination for the World Brand Design Society Awards.
AO PARK, a $400 million retail development, is poised to become a cultural and entertainment landmark, highlighting the region's potential. Furthermore, STF's "MODON HQ & Pavilion" project has been shortlisted for the Commercial Project of the Year by Construction Week, demonstrating STF's outstanding capabilities in commercial project design.
Ahmed Bin Baz emphasized STF's commitment to the cultural heritage of KSA and collective creativity, encapsulated in their philosophy, "exceptional design embodies the collective wisdom and beauty of humanity."
