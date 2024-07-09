Field Optics Research, Inc. Invalidates Really Right Stuff Patents

RRS Arca Swiss Lever Clamp ruled INVALID

Court Rules Really Right Stuff Patents to be Obvious and Invalid

Today’s decision reaffirms that no company has the right to file harassing patent infringement lawsuits” — Vince Warner, CEO

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four years of protracted litigation from Really Right Stuff, LLC (RRS), Field Optics Research, Inc (FORI) announces that on May 31, 2024, the U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled, via Summary Judgement, that ALL of the RRS patent claims are “invalid”.

On June 2, 2020, RRS filed four patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court and asserted that various FORI products infringed 28 claims of three RRS’s patents: U.S. Pat. No. 6,772,172 (“QUICK-RELEASE CLAMP FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC EQUIPMENT”), U.S. Pat. No.10,612,718 (“DUAL CLAMPING DEVICE”); and U.S. Pat. No. 10,585,337 (“PANORAMIC CAMERA MOUNT”). Case No. 2:20-cv-00345-DBB-DBP.

FORI immediately and continuously advised RRS regarding the existence of prior art and the obviousness of the basic engineering design principles used in their patent claims. However, RRS persisted in its intellectual property challenge and pressed on in a long, protracted, and very expensive legal battle; and lost.

Not only did the Court rule that RRS patent claims were invalid, but stated specifically that: “No reasonable jury could conclude otherwise” and that “no expert testimony” was necessary to make this decision.

Vince Warner, CEO of FORI, stated: “We respect all valid intellectual property claims, however, when a company tries to force out competition by filing frivolous lawsuits using patents, and that a judge has now ruled should never have been granted in the first place, we will defend ourselves to the full extent of our ability. All companies have a right to own intellectual property and deserve legal patent protection for “real” inventions. FORI likewise has a host of novel and innovative patented inventions, but today’s decision reaffirms that no company has the right to file harassing infringement lawsuits just to stifle fair competition.”

Positive Industry Impact

“This is a total victory for Field Optics, and a win on behalf of all in the industry,” said Geoffrey Dobbin, FORI’s Attorney. “Eliminating wrongfully issued patents from the playing field levels it for appropriate competition and free market enterprise and promotes continued innovation and development. FORI is not alone, we are aware of at least 7 other companies have suffered at the hands of RRS’ wrongful enforcement of these invalidated patents. Congratulations to Field Optics and Vince Warner for finally taking a stand.”

Aftermath

Given the nature of the Summary Judgment decision, the Court found the invalidity of the patents at issue in an extraordinarily convincing manner. And having given RRS numerous opportunities, and with more than adequate time to cease its aggressive and objectively unenforceable litigation in a reasonable manner, FORI is now petitioning to have this case certified as extraordinary by the Court and is seeking reasonable attorney’s fees to recover what FORI should never have had to expend defending against what were plainly “obvious” and “invalid” patent claims.



In memory of: Our hero and major contributor in our valiant defense, the late Howard Sheerin, sadly passed away in November 2023 just after completing his mission with us. We regret that we cannot celebrate our victory together in defeating our Goliath.

Company names and products mentioned may have respective trademarks.

About Field Optics Research, Inc.

We are an American manufacturer of new & innovative outdoor, hunting, shooting, military, law enforcement, wildlife & outdoor photography industry. We specialize in the creation of professional tripods, weapon mount systems, and sport optics accessories.

About Dobbin IP Law, P.C.,

Geoffrey Dobbin has been helping inventors protect their inventions and aided his clients in defending against unwarranted infringement laws suits for over 25 years. As a small firm, Dobbin IP Law specializes in helping “the little guy”, even against the Goliath’s of industry.