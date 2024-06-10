Jasmé Kelly: The Daughter of Soul Releases New Single “Sunny Day” and Highlights Fan-Favorite “Brighter Side of Things”
Jasmé Kelly, “The Daughter of Soul,” releases new single “Sunny Day,” showcasing her soulful, genre-blending talent.SOUL CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmé Kelly: “The Daughter of Soul,” continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of folk, roots, jazz, blues, and soul. With a career spanning over 20 years and a rich musical heritage rooted in North Carolina, Jasmé's sultry, soulful voice and masterful guitar playing have left an indelible mark on the music world. This month, she delights fans with the release of her highly anticipated new single, “Sunny Day,” while also shining a spotlight on the beloved track “Brighter Side of Things” from her acclaimed album, “And So It Goes.”
Jasmé’s sound is a tapestry of musical traditions, woven together with a voice that is unforgettable. Once you’ve heard her, you are forever enchanted by her sultry tones, gritty delivery, and the way her fingers dance across a fretboard. Her music offers a listening experience that leaves audiences caught up in the moment, hanging on every note.
“Brighter Side of Things” – A Highlight from “And So It Goes”
The album “And So It Goes” is a testament to Jasmé Kelly’s incredible range and artistry. One of the standout tracks, “Brighter Side of Things,” showcases the richness of her voice and her ability to convey deep emotion through her music. This song, with its hopeful message and soulful melody, has become a favorite among fans, embodying the essence of Jasmé’s musical style. It’s a track that resonates with listeners, reminding them of the brighter sides of life and the power of positive thinking.
Introducing “Sunny Day”
Building on the success of her previous work, Jasmé is thrilled to introduce her new single, “Sunny Day.” This track continues her tradition of blending diverse musical elements into a sound that is distinctly her own. “Sunny Day” is an uplifting, feel-good song that captures the warmth and joy of a perfect day. With its infectious rhythm and Jasmé’s signature soulful vocals, this single is sure to be a hit with listeners old and new.
A Legacy of Performance and Collaboration
Jasmé Kelly’s musical journey has taken her from the stages of New York to L.A., and across international borders to Panama, Trinidad, and Jamaica. Her performances are not just concerts; they are experiences that leave audiences in awe. Over the years, she has had the honor of opening for legendary artists such as B.B. King, Al Jarreau, Stanley Clarke, Marcus Miller, Maceo Parker, Victor Wooten, Jonathan Butler, Kem, Ledisi, and George Duke. These opportunities have allowed her to share her unique voice and talent with diverse audiences, solidifying her place in the music industry.
A True Artist
In addition to her performance prowess, Jasmé is also a gifted songwriter. Her track "Holla" has been featured in movies such as “Garfield” and “Kicking and Screaming”, as well as in television shows including “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Las Vegas”. These placements have brought her music to an even wider audience, demonstrating her versatility and appeal across different media.
Whether she’s creating intimate moments with her audience or bringing down the house with her dynamic range, Jasmé Kelly is a true artist. Her deep understanding of the art of performing, combined with her soulful voice and skilled guitar work, make her a standout in today’s music scene.
About the Artist
Jasmé holds a B.A. in Performance Studies from UNC Chapel Hill and an M.M.S.T from Southern Utah University. A renowned music educator and contemporary choir director, she connects with all generations through her work in schools and communities. Jasmé can often be found in her Soul City studio, directing local musicals, or performing live.
For more information about Jasmé Kelly, her music, and upcoming performances, please visit Jasmekellysoul.com.
Jasmé Kelly’s new single “Sunny Day” is coming this summer. Check for it on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on experiencing the magic of “The Daughter of Soul.”
