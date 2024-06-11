Canadian Office Furniture Retailer Focuses on Personalized and Approachable Services with Launch of New Branding

Source Office Furniture in Canada

Source Office Furniture introduces a new look to bring focus to their friendly and welcoming approach to office furniture.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Office Furniture is a Canadian office furniture retailer with locations in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. With 40 years in the industry, Source provides experience-backed services and quality office furniture for commercial spaces and home offices across Canada.

With customer experience as their top priority, Source announced a brand refresh that aims to highlight the welcoming office furniture process at Source Office Furniture, while taking the intimidation out of furnishing entire offices and workplaces.

“What makes Source so impactful when it comes to shopping for office furniture is our knowledgeable staff. They have years of experience, giving them the expertise to create beautiful and functional workspaces,” Matt Stewart, Source President, says.

Source Office Furniture specializes in top-quality office furniture that prioritizes ergonomics, function, and style. They provide expert, highly personalized services that make it easy for customers to find products that work with their unique office spaces. They do this by taking the time to understand their customers, the challenges they’re facing with their current office space, and the needs they want to address.

With the exciting launch of their new look and branding, Source hopes to emphasize the people-driven aspect of the company, positioning Source as a leading office furniture dealer in Canada with a strong team of welcoming, reliable, and dedicated people.

“Source has always had a really great foundation of people and products. For so long, we emphasized the quality and versatility of our product line, and we will continue to do that. With our new branding, we’re also excited to put more focus on our people, the personalized services they provide, and the value they add to anyone’s office furnishing journey.”

While this rebrand marks an exciting time for Source Office Furniture, their commitment to providing outstanding customer service, top-quality office furniture, and competitive pricing is nothing new and will only grow from here.

ABOUT SOURCE OFFICE FURNITURE

Having been in the industry for 40 years, Source Office Furniture is proud to offer experience and knowledge-based services that help customers achieve the office of theirs dreams. We help offices work better with quality office furniture that promotes ergonomics and adds style to every workspace.

Visit www.sourceofficefurniture.ca.