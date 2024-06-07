Press Releases

06/07/2024

Interim Connecticut State Veterinarian Named

Dr. Erin Masur Joins Connecticut Department of Agriculture

(HARTFORD, CT) – Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt today announced that Dr. Erin Masur, DVM, has joined the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) as interim State Veterinarian within the Bureau of Regulatory Services. Dr. Masur succeeds Dr. Jane Lewis, DVM, DACVPM who was appointed in 2021 and has departed for a position with United States Department of Agriculture.

“We wish Dr. Lewis all the best in her next chapter and appreciate Dr. Masur stepping into this critical role as it relates to the health of animal agriculture throughout the state and the public at large,” said Commissioner Hurlburt. “Providing continuity of services is important to the agency, especially in a time of emerging animal health issues and upcoming fair season, and we are confident that Dr. Masur’s experience and skill will deliver for our constituents.”

The State Veterinarian directs the overall responsibility of the Animal Health Division, performing administrative, supervisory, financial, technical, and professional duties relative to functions of the agency. They educate the public on prevention, control, and eradication of contagious and infectious disease and the regulation of livestock programs within the state. In addition, the State Veterinarian leads and supervises a team of inspectors and other administrative support staff. Dr. Masur will fulfill these duties while CT DoAg conducts their hiring search to appoint the next State Veterinarian.

“I place a high value on the work that our farmers do, and I appreciate the efforts taken in Connecticut to support our agricultural producers,” said Dr. Masur. “This is an opportunity for me to use my private practice experience to safeguard animal health statewide during this transitional time period.”

Dr. Masur has spent her career focused on small ruminants, pseudo ruminants, large ruminants, and poultry. Currently, she is the owner of a Bantam-based livestock practice that offers traditional ambulatory medicine and surgery for food-producing species. The practice was founded with a greater mission to use community and collaboration to provide educational opportunities to producers and farmers, fellow veterinary practices, ag societies, and first responders. She also acts as the Professor of Large Animal Clinical Nursing for CT State Colleges and Universities. Dr. Masur has used her career to prioritize public health and optimize the health and wellness of the animals of agriculture since graduating Ross University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy.



