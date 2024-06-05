Republic of Slovenia and State of Palestine establish diplomatic relations

SLOVENIA, June 5 - We cannot – and must not – wait any longer. The recognition of Palestine as a state is the final confirmation of Slovenia's long-standing position that a lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-state solution. Minister Tanja Fajon at the National Assembly

The war in Gaza has already left more than 36,000 dead and 80,000 injured, half of them children. More than ten thousand are missing. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is desperate. Minister Fajon called it a "hell on earth" where two children die every 10 minutes. Despite appeals from the international community ceasefire negotiations have failed and fighting and violence against civilians continues undeterred by an appeal from the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Since the Oslo Accords 30 years ago, many countries have pursued the strategy that the recognition of Palestine would follow a peace agreement, which unfortunately has not worked.

Convinced that the achievement of peace and stability in the region is based on a two-state solution to the Palestinian question, whereby the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination must first be recognised and guaranteed, Slovenia initiated procedures for the recognition of Palestine on 9 May 2024. The only possible solution for Israel and Palestine is a political settlement of two states living side by side in peace and security.

In early June 2024, UN human rights experts also called on all countries to recognise Palestine as a precondition for lasting peace in Palestine and the wider Middle East.

By recognising Palestinian statehood, Slovenia sends a clear signal to others to follow the example of Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and other countries that have already recognised a Palestinian state. This is a strong message to all the moderate forces who are now losing power in this long and brutal conflict. Recognition allows the process towards a two-state solution to continue, and is a way to bring about a ceasefire through political pressure and diplomatic efforts.

"There is no peace process leading to a political solution and the recognition of Palestine, but there are two peoples who do not live in security. The death toll is rising and the conflict is spreading beyond the region. Palestine is totally dependent on foreign aid and fundamental rights are virtually non-existent. Terrorism and violence by Hamas and other militant groups are undermining the trust that is essential for a lasting peace. The prospects of constructing a viable Palestinian state are weakened by the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements. There is a growing sense of hopelessness among Palestinians. The situation in the Middle East is at an all-time low. All of this calls for an immediate and different kind of solution," said Minister Tanja Fajon.

Condemning terrorism and recognising Israel's legitimate right to self-defence under international law, Slovenia believes that a two-state solution is in the best interest of Israel, with which it maintains dynamic relations, as it will help build a more peaceful, secure and stable region.

The recognition of a Palestinian state means that Slovenia considers Palestine to be an independent state with the rights and obligations that such recognition entails. This includes Slovenia's expectation that relations between Israel and Palestine will be based on the rules of international law on independence, equality and peaceful coexistence. Slovenia's recognition of a Palestinian state does not imply any form of recognition of or support for Hamas.