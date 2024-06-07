REMINDER: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Appear for Transcribed Interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will conduct a transcribed interview with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this upcoming Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Governor Cuomo will be asked to explain the circumstances surrounding his issuance of New York’s deadly “must-admit” COVID-19 nursing home guidance.

“Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented nursing home policies that had deadly consequences for New York’s most vulnerable population. Not only did the former Governor put the elderly in harm’s way, but he also attempted to cover-up his failures by hiding the true nursing home death rate. It appears that politics, not medicine, was responsible for these decisions. Former Governor Cuomo owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. His testimony is crucial to uncover the circumstances that led to his misguided policies and for ensuring that fatal mistakes never happen again. It is well past time for Cuomo to stop dodging accountability to Congress and start answering honestly to the American people,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) was previously forced to announce a subpoena to compel Governor Cuomo to appear before the Select Subcommittee. Prior to the subpoena, Governor Cuomo repeatedly attempted to delay the Select Subcommittee’s efforts by not responding to requests for weeks, ignoring attempts to negotiate interview dates and times, and providing unreasonable availability — nine months after the interview was originally requested. During negotiations following the subpoena, Governor Cuomo made the decision to cooperate and appear before the Select Subcommittee for a voluntary transcribed interview.

As a part of the nursing home investigation, the Select Subcommittee has also conducted transcribed interviews with numerous Cuomo Administration officials:

Dr. Howard Zucker – former Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH)

– former Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Dr. Elenor Adams – former Special Advisor to the Commissioner the NYSDOH

– former Special Advisor to the Commissioner the NYSDOH Mr. Gareth Rhodes – former Deputy Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services,

– former Deputy Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, Dr. Jim Malatras – former Advisor to the Governor

– former Advisor to the Governor Ms. Beth Garvey – former Special Counsel to the Governor

– former Special Counsel to the Governor Ms. Linda Lacewell – former Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services

– former Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services *upcoming* Ms. Melissa DeRosa – former Secretary to the Governor

