Great Escapes Resorts Branson and Bryan-College Station Host Father’s Day Special Events

Last-minute glamping cabins, RV sites and day passes available

Note: A limited number of complimentary stays are available throughout the summer to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.



HOUSTON, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts in Branson, Missouri and Bryan-College Station, Texas are helping kids give their dads the special recognition they deserve this Father’s Day. Both locations have created full schedules of engaging activities that will make for a truly memorable experience.

Great Escapes Branson – Father’s Royale Retreat

With the recent completion of a multi-year expansion and makeover, Great Escapes Branson is the best Father’s Day family RV and camping destination in the area. A root beer chugging contest and log rolling are just two of the exciting activities planned. Kids will have the opportunity to express their gratitude by creating a one-of-a-kind token of appreciation for their fathers.

The reimagined resort features a new resort-style pool. Lodging options abound with new luxury glamping cabins, covered wagons and a spacious vacation home. From the jumping pillow and Wibit floating obstacle course to scheduled activities, the fun is virtually endless.

Visit www.greatescapesbranson.com for information and reservations.

Day passes are available. Buy them at the resort.

Great Escapes Bryan-College Station – King of the Park: Celebrating Super Dads

The Brazos Valley’s newest luxury camping, glamping and RV destination is putting on a Texas-sized celebration guaranteed to make all dads feel appreciated. Special surprises, thrilling activities, and unique tokens of appreciation made by kids will highlight the event.

Along with two resort-style pools, Great Escapes Bryan-College Station features a lake with a Wibit floating water obstacle course, a sand volleyball court and a sports court with basketball, pickleball and tennis, and a fitness center. The Hangout is the perfect spot for dads and kids to cool down and play pool, table shuffleboard, and ping pong.

Visit www.greatescapesbcs.com for information and reservations.

Day passes are at the park. Visit https://www.greatescapesbcs.com/day-pass for more information.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

News media interested in a complimentary stay click here: https://form.jotform.com/241486597315062

Influencers and content creators interested in a complimentary stay click here: https://www.jotform.com/form/241496658599075

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892