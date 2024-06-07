Prepare for the unexpected - EFSA marks World Food Safety Day 2024

Food safety is a shared responsibility involving many actors, all working together to ensure the food we consume is safe. The EU has among the most rigorous food and feed safety standards in the world, but unexpected incidents still occur, sometimes posing serious health risks to consumers. In such situations, rapid response is needed, so being prepared is essential.

This year’s World Food Safety Day on 7 June focuses on food incidents and on the crucial need for preparedness for unexpected events. EFSA is marking the day by releasing new material aimed at explaining its role in responding to food-borne outbreaks, also in the framework of the joint EFSA-Member States Safe2Eat campaign.

Materials:

An EFSA podcast on foodborne disease An illness caused by foods or drinks which have been contaminated by toxins or harmful microbes (e.g. bacteria, viruses). outbreaks and food safety incidents.

outbreaks and food safety incidents. A photo comic on what EFSA would do in case of a food-borne outbreak.

A series of multimedia tools as part of the Safe2Eat campaign that can be used by EU countries across all social media platforms. These materials come with accompanying texts and can be easily edited to update text and translations.

One month after its launch, the Safe2Eat campaign confirms the commitment of EU and national food safety authorities to promote food safety awareness among EU consumers, providing useful guidance and information about the science that keeps our food safe to eat.

This year, 18 EU Member States are working closely with EFSA on the campaign, supporting their ongoing efforts to reach out to EU citizens so that they can make informed decisions about the food they choose to eat.