eIQdigital Launches New Home Energy Shopping Site; www.Personalized.energy

We like to think of Personalized.energy as the Uber for Energy...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eIQdigital is pleased to announce the launch of Personalized.energy representing the next generation of home energy shopping sites designed to make the process of finding the lowest cost electricity plans in Texas incredibly easy and transparent. Using the latest AI and digital technology, Personalized.energy makes all other home energy shopping sites obsolete, including those run by governmental agencies and energy brokerage companies.
A Better Option for Texas
Finding the lowest cost home electricity plan has been a challenge for Texas households for over two decades. On any given day there are more than 45 Retail Energy Providers (REPs) offering more than 3,000 plans across ERCOT service territories. Many of these plans include contract terms that display highly competitive rates at 500/1,000/2,000 kWh’s but often deliver a very different, and usually much higher rate at usage levels that do not hit those usage levels exactly. Many in the industry refers to these as “Gimmicky Plans”.
Personalized.energy provides shoppers a better option than the dozens of sites like by matching each household’s unique usage profile to all available plans and instantly presenting those plans to the shopper in true “Apples-to-Apples” low-cost order. Personalized.energy sources plans from many of the major REP websites as well as high volume broker sites.
"We like to think of Personalized.energy as the Uber for Energy. Just as Uber revolutionized transportation by providing a seamless, user-friendly experience, Personalized.energy simplifies the electricity shopping process with personalized, low-cost, data-driven recommendations." David Chang, Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital.
AI and the Future of Retail Energy
AI and digital technologies are essential for the future of Retail Energy. They provide the tools necessary for a more personalized, efficient, and sustainable energy landscape, benefiting both providers and consumers alike.
Historically, the energy industry has been slow to adopt new technologies, but the imperative to integrate AI and digital solutions has never been more critical. Companies that fail to embrace these advancements risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive market. Embracing these technologies is no longer optional but a strategic imperative for success in the modern energy market and for the success of competitive energy markets as a whole.
About eIQdigital
At eIQdigital, we are driven by a passion for the energy industry and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Founded by energy and technology experts, our mission is to drive the digital transformation of the energy industry and contribute to the world's transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.
Beyond Personalized.energy, eIQdigital offers a wide range of AI-driven platforms and products focused on the Retail Energy industry including eIQhome.com, PowerRateIndex.org, PowerLego.com to name a few.
Our team has deep expertise in using digital technology to improve customer experiences, operational performance, and bottom-line results for our clients. From digital product development to data analysis and automation, we offer a broad range of services to firms of all sizes.
Based in the "Energy Capital of the World'', Houston, TX, eIQdigital is at the forefront of the digital energy revolution. Additionally, we are expanding our innovative solutions to the northern regions of the United States. We are committed to working with our clients to drive innovation and achieve their business objectives.
