Dr. Megan Franco Advocates for Food Resiliency at White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Meeting

Dr. Megan Franco of NOVA-FR spoke at the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, advocating for food resiliency and its environmental benefits.

By recovering unsold food and preventing waste, we can significantly reduce GHG emissions, conserve valuable resources, and create a more sustainable and equitable food system.”
— Dr. Megan Franco
MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director of Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR), spoke at the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council virtual public meeting last week on June 5th, 2024. Representing food rescue hero partners, Dr. Franco highlighted the environmental and social impacts of food waste and the critical role of food recovery in mitigating climate change.

In her address, Dr. Franco shared compelling data: "Food waste is a major emitter of greenhouse gases and represents a significant waste of resources required to grow, harvest, manufacture, transport, and store food. According to the EPA, U.S. food loss and waste embody 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is equal to the emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants. This figure excludes the substantial methane emissions produced when food waste decomposes in landfills. EPA data shows that food waste is the most common material that is landfilled and incinerated in the U.S., constituting 24% of landfilled and 22% of combusted municipal solid waste."

Dr. Franco underscored the essential nature of food waste elimination in creating sustainable and equitable food systems. She emphasized that food production and transportation generate significant CO2 emissions, while food waste in landfills produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas. "Reducing food waste mitigates climate change, enhances food security, boosts economic efficiency, conserves resources, and strengthens resilience against climate-related supply chain disruptions," she asserted. "If food waste were a country, it would have the third largest carbon footprint globally."

Dr. Franco called for continued support of food recovery efforts, stating, "By recovering unsold food and preventing waste, we can significantly reduce GHG emissions, conserve valuable resources, and create a more sustainable and equitable food system."

About Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR):
NOVA-FR is an innovative network of donor, volunteer, and distribution partners improving food resiliency and accessibility for our Northern Virginia community. By leveraging technology, NOVA-FR supports a network of food rescue programs to rescue and redistribute food. The organization operates with integrity and reliability, sustaining a quality process, and building valuable community relationships to reduce food waste, hunger, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The public can support these vital efforts by donating to NOVA-FR. Contributions will help enhance food security, reduce food waste, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. To make a donation and support a more sustainable and equitable food system, visit the NOVA-FR website.

Dr. Megan Franco
Northern Virginia Food Resuce
+1 703-822-5205
