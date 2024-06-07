Leveling Up Literacy in Maine: Free Self-Paced Modules for Maine Educators this Summer

* Limited Time – Educator Stipends Available for Modules Completed Prior to August 23, 2024.

Are you a Maine educator seeking to better understand evidence-based literacy practices and how science can inform your ability to teach children to read and write?

Are you interested in engaging professional learning to build your expertise and support recertification requirements?

Does earning a stipend for completing professional learning appeal to you?

Would you like to engage in professional learning on your own time from the comfort of your home?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Literacy Module Opportunity may be a perfect fit. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce a free professional development opportunity for Maine educators working in Kindergarten–Grade 5 regular and special education settings. These self-paced, asynchronous, evidence-based literacy modules will be available to educators from June 12, 2024 to June 11, 2025.

The Maine DOE has contracted with AIM Institute© for Learning & Research to offer free access to AIM Steps to Literacy Modules at no cost to Maine Educators. AIM Steps to Literacy modules, which can be taken individually or in course bundles, are fully asynchronous online courses focused on a variety of evidence-based literacy topics. Each Steps to Literacy module provides teachers with engaging learning opportunities organized in a “learn, practice, apply” introductory cycle, and contains teaching techniques, videos, and printable resources to develop participants’ knowledge and their transfer of new techniques into classroom practice. The available modules include:

Module 1: Overview of the Science of Reading (9 contact hours)

(9 contact hours) Module 2: Phonological Awareness (7 contact hours)

(7 contact hours) Module 3: Decoding & Spelling (7 contact hours)

(7 contact hours) Module 4: Vocabulary (4 contact hours)

(4 contact hours) Module 5: Language Comprehension & Written Expression (11 contact hours)

(11 contact hours) Module 6: Demystifying Dyslexia (3 contact hours)

(3 contact hours) Module 7: Growing Proficient Readers: Dr. Ehri’s Phases of Development (4 contact hours)

(4 contact hours) Module 8: Specialized Reading Knowledge Bundle: English Learners (10 contact hours)

Eligible educators must be employed in a Maine school and have a school email address. Participants may complete multiple modules, however it is only possible to sign up for one module at a time. Access to additional modules is not available until verified completion of the prior module. Educators wishing to bundle modules to earn micro-credentials from the AIM Institute© for Learning & Research and Credentials Unlimited will be required to pay any additional fees.

Maine educators who complete modules by midnight on August 23, 2024 will be eligible to receive a stipend of $25/hour per the number of contact hours awarded for each completed module.

There will be an informational session on June 11, 2024 from 4:00-5:00 to provide an overview of module content, form and function, registration, and the stipend process. Please register at this link.

For additional information and access to the module registration form, please visit the Maine DOE AIM Literacy Module landing page. If you have additional questions please contact Inclusive Education Literacy Specialist & Dyslexia Coordinator, Dee Saucier, danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov.

This opportunity was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine Department of Education website to learn more about Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response.