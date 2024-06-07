The Future of AI is looking bleak Microsoft’s Recall Feature Is Even More Hackable Than Expected- Axios Security Group

The discovery that the AI-enabled feature’s historical data can be accessed even by hackers contributes to the growing concern about AI integration systems.

AI has become a fantastic phenomenon, providing the user with limitless resources. However, AI integration has not been thoroughly tested and must be used cautiously, as in the case of Microsoft.”
— Axios Security Group CEO
SEATTLE , WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Recent discoveries have revealed that Microsoft's AI-enabled Recall feature is significantly more vulnerable to hacking than previously thought. Hackers can access this feature's historical data without administrator privileges, exacerbating concerns that it acts as pre-installed spyware on users' devices.

Security Implications:

This vulnerability means that any hacker who gains temporary access to a device can retrieve the entire search history. "It makes your security very fragile, in the sense that anyone who penetrates your computer for even a second can get your whole history," says Dave Aitel, founder of the cybersecurity firm Immunity and a former NSA hacker. This situation is far from what users want for their device security.

Recommendations:

1. Regular Maintenance: Users should frequently remove search history and cache files to mitigate the risk of hackers exploiting this data.
2. Continuous Testing: Cybersecurity penetration testing (Pen Tests) services are essential. Computers, tablets, and phones must be tested continuously to identify and rectify vulnerabilities.

Axios Security Group’s Expertise:

Axios Security Group specializes in Pen Tests on personal computers, tablets, and phones. Our team is proficient in defending against cyber threats and ensuring important data security. Given that AI integration has not been thoroughly tested for security, it must be used cautiously.

Take Action:

For robust protection against cyber threats, consider regular penetration testing services. Contact Axios Security Group to secure your devices and protect your data from potential hackers.

For more information or to schedule a cybersecurity assessment, please call (800) 485-3983. Let Axios Security Group help you enhance your digital security and protect your valuable information.

